Motorcycles and stuffed animals will be filling the courthouse square Sunday afternoon for the fifth annual Bikes for Tykes Teddy Bear Ride benefiting the Children's Advocacy Center of Rockwall County.
A big crowd of cyclists is expected to be on hand for the event, which starts at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Rockwall County Courthouse, 1111 E. Yellowjacket Lane in Rockwall. The ride itself begins at 1 p.m., will be escorted by the Rockwall Police Department and cruises through 27 miles of Rockwall County, starting and finishing at the courthouse.
Registration is $20 per bike, with a new, unwrapped soft toy. The Americas Guardians Motorcycle Club is again sponsoring the event.
Online registration is underway at www.rockwallcac.org and bikesfortykes2020.eventbrite.com.
The event, which will also feature live music, vendors, a silent auction and refreshments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.