While the spread of COVID-19 in Rockwall County has slowed recently, the virus is still active locally and claimed the life of another individual this past week.
The numbers of those vaccinated against COVID-19 also continues to rise, with more than 45,000 people in Rockwall County having received at least one dose.
A report from the Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management indicated there had been 9,365 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Rockwall County as of Wednesday, an increase of 28 cases in one week’s time.
The report also noted there had been 9,193 estimated recoveries, representing an increase of 46 individuals within the previous seven days.
As of Wednesday, 45,401 Rockwall County residents had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, an increase of 1,775 vaccinations during the previous week.
The office reported that 14 people were listed in Rockwall County hospitals due to the virus, one less than one week earlier. Four people were in the ICU, one more than he previous week.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that as of Wednesday, 55.38% of Rockwall County residents aged 16 or older had received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 37.76% being fully vaccinated.
The state agency’s report indicated that 80.98% of those residents in Rockwall County aged 65 and above had received at least the first dose of the vaccine, with 67.22% of the older population having been fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.
There had been 155 deaths reported in Rockwall County due to COVID-19 as of Wednesday, one more than one week earlier and an increase of four deaths in three weeks.
Numbers of those vaccinated in Rockwall County and in each county across the state is available online at https://tinyurl.com/29mgxxan
The local agencies which are reporting supplies of the vaccines in stock in Rockwall and Hunt counties is available at https://vaccinefinder.org/search/
The vaccine is now available to anyone age 18 and over. No one under age 16 will be vaccinated.
