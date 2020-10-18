The annual Rockwall Rubber Duck Regatta remains afloat even during a pandemic, although this year’s event will be conducted virtually, and again benefits the Rockwall Boys and Girls Club.
The #QuackyQuarantine event is scheduled for Oct. 30, but rubber ducks are already eligible for adoption. In previous years, the ducks were entered in a race through the fountain at Rockwall Harbor.
This year’s Virtual Duck Pluck will feature a live stream of the Rubber Duck Mascot plucking out the winners of the event. Each adopted duck receives a number, with the grand prize a family trip for four to Walt Disney World, including airfare, seven days in an Orlando condo and a $1,000 Disney ticket voucher. The prize is sponsored by Destefano Remodeling and Hanby Insurance.
Second prize is a $500 Visa gift card, sponsored by Lindsay Mitchell, Realtor and third prize is a $250 gift card, sponsored by Smith and Lee, Lawyers.
Ducks are adoptable for $5 each, with a Quack Pack of five ducks for $25 or a Derby Dozen of 14 ducks available for $50.
The Rockwall Virtual Duck Pluck is being presented by the Rockwall Rubber Duck Regatta and is sponsored by Southwest Kia Rockwall and the City of Rockwall.
Additional information is available online at rockwallduckrace.org.
