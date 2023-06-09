The Northeast Texas Child Abduction Response Team (CART) was formally recognized during a Certification Presentation Ceremony June 1 at the Rockwall County Library.
Program Administrator Janell Rasmussen of the AMBER Alert Training and Technical Assistance Program and select staff members officially presented Certification Certificates and officially recognized Northeast Texas CART as the third Certified Child Abduction Response Team (CART) in the State of Texas, and the 32nd certified in the United States.
The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office has participated in the program for more than 10 years and has been successful in finding numerous children and returning them home.
On June 3, 2022 the Hunt County Fairgrounds acted as the staging area for the exercise to train for the possibility of a child abduction.
The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office hosted the event, which also involved members of the EastTex Regional Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) and Mark9 Search and Rescue, the Texas Rangers, FBI, Fox Valley Technical College, Team Adam, Rockwall County Sheriff’s Office, Rockwall Police Department, Farmersville Police Department, Fate Police Department, Royse City Police Department, Wylie Police Department, Texas Highway Patrol Department, Texas Department of Family Protective Services and the Hunt County Child Advocacy Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.